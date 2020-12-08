UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electricity-related Issues Of Bajour District Be Resolved At Earliest:Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:24 PM

Electricity-related issues of Bajour district be resolved at earliest:Minister

Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher Anwar Zab on Tuesday directed officials of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to take solid measures for ensuring smooth power supply to Bajour tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher Anwar Zab on Tuesday directed officials of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to take solid measures for ensuring smooth power supply to Bajour tribal district.

He said exclusive feeders had been approved for Khaar bazaar and hospital for provision of uninterrupted power supply to them and added that inauguration ceremony would be held on December 12.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons after meeting with PESCO chief here.

He said people of Khaar bazaar and adjacent villages had been facing loadshedding problems for long while with installations of dedicated feeders would help resolve this issue permanently, he added.

He added that Aring feeders had been restored while work would soon be started to rectify power supply lines from Qazi Dheeri to Qazi.

He said that approval had also been granted for provision of electricity poles to remote localities of the district and added that all deprived villages of the district would be supplied electricity facility.

He said that electricity-related issues of the Bajour district would also be taken with authorities of the Power and Energy department.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company December Media All From PESCO

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

11 minutes ago

Rain forecast for tomorrow

2 minutes ago

AIOU holds condolence reference in memory of Prof. ..

2 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of forme ..

2 minutes ago

Liberia votes on Weah plan to cut presidential ter ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Olympic Committee Slams IOC for Biased Pos ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.