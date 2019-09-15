UrduPoint.com
Electricity Related Issues Of Parks To Be Resolved Soon: PHA DG

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 03:30 PM

Electricity related issues of parks to be resolved soon: PHA DG

MULTAN, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikraam said that few parks were facing electricity related issues which would be resolved soon.

Talking to the media during a tree plantation campaign at Daulat Gate Chowk here on Sunday, he said that meter and transformers issues of few parks would soon be resolved and electricity supply would be restored.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to plant maximum trees in the city under clean and green Punjab programme.

He said the PHA had completed plantation of 5,000 trees at green belts and other places of the city. He said that 20 date trees had also been planted in the city.

He added that a comprehensive plan had been prepared for trimming and watering the saplings and there would be no compromise on it.

