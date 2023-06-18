Electricity-related problems being solved on priority: Khurram Dastgir

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that all electricity-related problems of people are being solved across the country on priority basis.

Accompanied by Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms Ahsan Iqbal, he was addressing the opening ceremony of the Construction Division Narowal, completed with Rs 170 million, here on Sunday. He said the inauguration of the division would not only provide employment to people but also help end load-shedding and improve the supply system. "We have added 200-megawatt electricity to the system through coal projects," the minister added.

Khurram Dastgir said the journey of development, which remained stopped for four years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, had restarted and it would continue after formation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for the next five years.

The federal minister said that Pakistan was facing several challenges and difficulties and "we have to take the country forward" saying that the journey of service would continue now. He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name was written on all major projects from Gwadar to Khunjarab. When the lion of the country, Nawaz Sharif would return to the country, development of Pakistan would start again, he added.