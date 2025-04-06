Electricity Relief Package To Be Implemented As Announced: Spokesperson
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Spokesperson for the Power Division Zafaryab Khan on Sunday clarified that the electricity tariff relief announced by the government will be implemented, rejecting reports claiming otherwise as false and misleading.
While talking to a private news channel, he said that the reports denying any change in the electricity tariff were baseless and contradictory.
He said that certain elements were deliberately distorting facts by spreading misinformation regarding the electricity tariff and its technical details. Such reports, he added, misrepresent the government's official position and aim to create confusion among the public.
The spokesperson clarified that the electricity tariff cut announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stands valid and will be reflected accordingly.
He further stated that considering the ongoing summer season, the Prime Minister directed immediate action to ease the burden on consumers.
"Following the Prime Minister’s announcement, NEPRA held a public hearing on April 4 to implement the relief package without delay. During the session, NEPRA and Power Division officials presented data showing the government’s sustained efforts behind this relief," he said.
He added that the relief package has already been approved by the Federal cabinet and will be applicable to all power distribution companies across the country.
The spokesperson confirmed that electricity consumers have already started receiving relief of Rs. 7.41 and 7.69 on average per unit, in line with the Prime Minister’s commitment. He noted that this relief was only made possible due to months of consistent efforts, including negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to lower the tariff.
"Debates over tariff categories are unnecessary when the actual impact is reaching the public. Credit must be given to the government for this timely measure," he added.
