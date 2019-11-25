UrduPoint.com
Electricity Requirement To Be 44,000 MW In 2025: Secretary Power Div

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:02 PM

Electricity requirement to be 44,000 MW in 2025: Secretary Power Div

Federal Secretary for Power Division Irfan Ali on Monday informed the sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that country's electricity requirement will be 40,000 MW in 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Secretary for Power Division Irfan Ali on Monday informed the sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that country's electricity requirement will be 40,000 MW in 2025 .

He said power generation in 2019 was 19,000 MW but due to some extra efforts the generation was increased to 23,000 MW, adding that in 2025, the power generation will be 26,000 MW.

He also assured the committee that government was making all-out efforts to bring down the circular debt at "Zero" level by the end of December 2020.

Giving further break-up of consumers and power generation, the Secretary said that apart from Karachi, number of registered connections are 29 million, out of those 75 percent consumers uses 300 units.

The Secretary told the committee that power generation through renewable energy was 4% at present whereas this will be increased to 20% by 2025, saying that 4000 MW will also be added to the national grid by 2021 from Thar coal power project.

He said that to control the power theft, the Division was working on A.M.I meters, and the project was approved by the government besides A.B.C cable was being laid in the areas where power theft on the rise.

Earlier the audit officials told the committee that power distribution companies have received huge amount of Rs.2 billion from running and dead defaulters.

The Secretary, responding to the audit objection, apprised the committee that a new policy was chalked out to recover the receivables from defaulters in light of which it was decided to cut the electricity connection with defaults of more than three years.

He said that due to the new policy, a considerable amount was recovered from the defaulters.

