Electricity restored at most areas of Peshawar including 23 major hospitals restored: PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Electricity to most parts of Peshawar and 41 areas of KP besides 23 major hospitals were restored following the last night electricity breakdown in the country.

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Spokesman told APP on Sunday that following the country's wide electricity breakdown last night, work on restoration of electricity in all affected areas have been expedited in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 40 to 41 percent electricity from feeders restored till 3pm today.

Out of 27 major hospitals, he said electricity to 23 hospitals were restored in KP.

Electricity of one KV 500 grid station, two 220 KV grid stations, 57 grid stations of 132 KV and four grid stations of 66KV were restored.

He said electricity to most parts of Peshawar were restored and restoration work in its surrounding areas were accelerated.

Priorities regarding restoration of electricity is being given to hospitals, industries and urban areas besides work on provision of electricity to agriculture feeders accelerated.

The restoration of electricity is being monitored from Regional Control Centre under supervision of Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan.

The spokesman said field staff of PESCO were tirelessly working since last night to restore electricity in the affected areas.

He sought cooperation of the people and appealed them to conserve energy for smooth supply to consumers.