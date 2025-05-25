Electricity restored in record time in almost all areas after storm: LESCO chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Ramzan Butt said on Saturday that the electricity system was badly disrupted by the worst storm in the LESCO region and power supply has almost fully been restored within short span of time due to hectic efforts of the company's field and other staff.

Addressing an emergency press conference here at LESCO Headquarter, he told reporters that the storm caused breakdown of 500 KV system, 2300 feeders were shut down, however, he supervised the restoration operation, started on war footing, from the operation room and made all the grids operational.

Currently, he said, power supply is suspended in a few areas where trees or wires fell down.

All the distribution GSC and GSO staff offices will remain open throughout the night, while the LESCO stores in Lahore have also been opened, so that availability of maintenance and repair material could not become an issue.

The LESCO chief said, "Immediately after the storm, I declared emergency in the LESCO.

The restoration of the system in such a short time was impossible; thanks to the courage of my team. I also thank the LESCO customers especially of Lahore for their cooperation and patience."

Ramzan Butt said that all functional heads and grid station in-charges present in the office, and restoration operations underway in the affected areas by the LESCO field staff To a question, he said that the storm severely affected the power supply system in Lahore, however, LESCO team handled the situation in a very professional manner, which made it possible to restore the system in record time.

All the circle chiefs are in coordination to remove the fault on the 500 kV line and Grade Station Construction (GSC) staff was also summoned. He disclosed that supply to all 187 feeders of 132 kV has been restored, while 168 feeders are still dead short of their supply, and the entire team is actively working on them.