Electricity restored to over 1.2 million flood victims, full restoration nearing completion: Power Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on Wednesday reported substantial progress in restoring electricity across flood-affected regions, with 222 feeders fully restored and 127 temporarily energized out of 487 impacted.

According to the Power Division’s latest report, restoration work is underway at full pace in affected areas under various distribution companies (DISCOs), with a significant number of feeders and grid stations already restored.

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO), and Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO) have resumed partial or full operations, with Swabi and D.I. Khan fully restored and other areas expected to recover within days.

In PESCO-managed areas including Swat, Buner, Shangla, Swabi and D.I. Khan, 12 grid stations and 91 feeders were impacted by the floods. Out of these, 85 feeders have been fully restored while six have been partially restored. As a result, electricity has been restored to 459,921 out of 463,375 affected consumers. Restoration work for the remaining 3,454 consumers is expected to be completed between September 4 and 11. Complete restoration has already been achieved in Swabi and D.I. Khan.

In GEPCO’s jurisdiction, 11 grid stations and 103 feeders were affected. Out of these, 83 feeders have been fully restored while 13 have been partially restored, enabling the restoration of power supply to 631,495 out of 735,995 affected consumers. Restoration for the remaining 104,500 consumers will be carried out as soon as floodwater recedes.

In LESCO-controlled areas including Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana Sahib, 67 feeders were affected. Among them, 31 feeders have been fully restored and 36 partially restored. As a result, power has been restored to 59,590 out of 75,681 affected consumers. Restoration work for the remaining 16,091 consumers is expected to be completed between September 4 and 5.

Similarly, in FESCO’s areas covering Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, and D.I. Khan — 26 grid stations and 76 feeders were impacted. Of these, 18 feeders have been fully restored and 54 partially restored, restoring electricity to 83,185 out of 194,344 affected consumers. Restoration for the remaining 111,159 consumers is also expected to be completed by September 5.

In MEPCO's domain, 134 feeders were affected, impacting 88,818 consumers. Restoration work in these areas will commence immediately after floodwater recedes.

In TESCO areas, particularly in North Waziristan and Khyber, 13 feeders were affected. So far, two feeders have been fully restored and 9 partially restored, enabling the restoration of power to 9,072 out of 25,433 consumers. The remaining 16,361 consumers are expected to have their electricity restored by 5:00 PM on September 5.

Meanwhile, in HAZECO’s Mansehra region, all three affected feeders have been fully restored.

In total, across all affected regions, 49 grid stations and 487 feeders were impacted. So far, 222 feeders have been fully restored and 127 feeders temporarily restored, allowing electricity restoration to 1,266,928 out of 1,607,311 affected consumers.

The Power Division reiterated that complete restoration of electricity in flood-hit areas remains a top priority.