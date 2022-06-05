Electricity shortfall hits 500MW in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) was facing a shortfall of around 40 percent electricity which has led to an increase in the hours of load shedding.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Sunday that the company required 1,250 megawatt power.

However, he added, the national grid was supplying only 750 MW to HESCO, leaving 500 MW shortage.

According to him, the company was carrying out 6 to 8 hours load shedding in the urban areas and 10 to 12 hours in the rural areas.