UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electricity Still To Be Restored In Many Parts A Day After Major Power Breakdown

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 37 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:43 AM

Electricity still to be restored in many parts a day after major power breakdown

Sources say it may take a few more hours to resume the power supply across the whole country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2021) Many parts of the country are still without powre even after a day of major breakdown on Sunday. The sources say that electricity is gradually being restored in different parts of the country.

According to the details, power supply in Islamabad and other major cities across the country and other important areas was restored. Power distribution among 210 million people is a complex as any trouble in just one grid could lead to cascading breakdowns countrywide.

The blackout on Sunday caused a fault in Southern Pakistan at 11: 41 pm local time on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the fault tripped the transmission system of the country…leading to the shutdown of power plants.

Initially, the fault took place at Guddu power station at 2, 341 hrs, leading the frequency fall to zero. It tripped within a second, causing a cascading effect and all power houses tripped, one after the other.

Power Minister Omer Ayub Khan said that all emergency teams were trying their best to restore the system. He stated that the cause of fault and frequency drop was being investigated that caused countrywide blackout.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Electricity Twitter Lead Sunday All Best Million

Recent Stories

Five-day national polio immunization drive begins ..

23 minutes ago

WHO Team to Investigate COVID-19 Origins Set to Ar ..

1 minute ago

Hasan joins United, Lynn is a Sultan, Miller turns ..

45 minutes ago

Northern record massive win in Pakistan Cup

48 minutes ago

UAE among top global export destinations of Cebu P ..

51 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 32 more people during last 24 ho ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.