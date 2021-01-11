Electricity still to be restored in many parts a day after major power breakdown

(@fidahassanain)

Sources say it may take a few more hours to resume the power supply across the whole country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2021) Many parts of the country are still without powre even after a day of major breakdown on Sunday. The sources say that electricity is gradually being restored in different parts of the country.

According to the details, power supply in Islamabad and other major cities across the country and other important areas was restored. Power distribution among 210 million people is a complex as any trouble in just one grid could lead to cascading breakdowns countrywide.

The blackout on Sunday caused a fault in Southern Pakistan at 11: 41 pm local time on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the fault tripped the transmission system of the country…leading to the shutdown of power plants.

Initially, the fault took place at Guddu power station at 2, 341 hrs, leading the frequency fall to zero. It tripped within a second, causing a cascading effect and all power houses tripped, one after the other.

Power Minister Omer Ayub Khan said that all emergency teams were trying their best to restore the system. He stated that the cause of fault and frequency drop was being investigated that caused countrywide blackout.