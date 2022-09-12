UrduPoint.com

Electricity Supply Fully Restored To All Grid Stations Affected Due To Floods: Amir Muqam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday said that electricity supply had been fully restored to all grid stations that were affected due to the devastating floods.

Addressing a press conference here at WAPDA House, after presiding over a high-level meeting regarding flood damages to electricity infrastructure including grid stations, transmission lines and polices beside reconstruction operations of the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO), he said that the top most priority of the government was provide relief to the flood affected people and their rehabilitation.

He said that the restoration work on damaged grid stations was carried on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had directed power division to restore power supply to flood-affected areas on an emergency basis.

Engr. Amir Muqam said that Prime Minister was personally overseeing the restoration work.

Adviser to Prime Minister said that the electricity transmission system was badly damaged by the recent floods and power poles were washed away in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stressed on collective work in this difficult time to overcome the situation being faced by people due to flash floods in the entire country.

He said that all the damaged grid stations would be repaired. He said that TESCO has suffered a loss of Rs 60 million and PESCO Rs 500 million.

Adviser to PM expressed the fear of spreading diseases due to recent floods. He said that this natural disaster was different from the past as the flood submerged the entire country.

The Adviser said that like other provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also affected by floods. He said that all government departments including Pakistan Army, NDMA, PDMA played crucial role in the flood rescue and relief operations.

Replying to a question, he said that people were in trouble due to floods and Imran Khan was doing politics. He said that it would be better for him to stand with the flood affected people in this difficult time.

Earlier, a meeting of PESCO's senior officials was held in Peshawar under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Prime Minister and President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Amir Muqam. The meeting was also attended by PESCO chief Gul Nabi Shah.

During the meeting, the officials briefed the Adviser to the Prime Minister regarding the delivery of electricity to the flood-affected areas.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam paid tribute to the WAPDA staff who rendered their services during the flood emergency.

