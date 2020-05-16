UrduPoint.com
Electricity Supply Of 6 Villages Switched Over From Lalian To Sillanwali Subdivision In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:25 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Electricity supply of 6 villages has been switched over from Lalian to Sillanwali subdivision grid stations with an estimated cost of Rs 10.5 million.

FESCO spokesman said on Saturday that Rs 650,000 were spent on shifting of electricity supply of Chak no.

132 Shumali to Sillanwali subdivision while power supply of Chak No.135 was shifted at a cost of Rs 750,000.

Similarly, Rs 5.213 million was spent on shifting of power supply of Chak No.141 Shumali, Rs 1.343 million on Chak No.142 Shumali and Rs.2.613 million on shifting of power supply of Chak No.166 Shumali and Chak No.167 Shumali.

