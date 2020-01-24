Electricity supply to snow affected areas to be restored: Senate told

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday assured Senate that electricity supplies to the snow affected areas would be restored at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday assured Senate that electricity supplies to the snow affected areas would be restored at the earliest.

He was responding to Senator Siraj ul Haq who earlier told the house that electricity supplies were disrupted, roads were blocked and medicines were not available in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir due to severe snowfall.

The minister said the issue of severe snowfall was raised in the National Assembly and Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of it.

He said the Prime Minister issued direction to the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to extend assistance in affected areas, adding that he would take up the issue of disruption of electricity supply in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir with the Minister for Power Omar Ayub.

He said he would brief the Senators about the activities carried out by national and provincial disaster management authorities.

Later, while taking up matters of public importance, the Senators expressed concern over the recent statement of the United States senior diplomat Alice Wells about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz informed the house that CPEC loans were only 5-6 percent of Pakistan's total loan portfolio.

China came to the assistance of Pakistan when the country needed it the most, he said adding friendship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

He said Pakistan valued its friendship with China which had hugely invested in Pakistan.

Shibli said China supported Pakistan on issue of Financial Action Task Force (FaTF) at the time when some other countries were exploiting the weaknesses of the country.

He said Prime Minister and Foreign Minister would come to the House and inform the members about the current foreign policy.

Shibli said a Senate committee should investigate the matter of artificial flour crisis created by some vested interests.