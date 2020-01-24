UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electricity Supply To Snow Affected Areas To Be Restored: Senate Told

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:23 PM

Electricity supply to snow affected areas to be restored: Senate told

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday assured Senate that electricity supplies to the snow affected areas would be restored at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday assured Senate that electricity supplies to the snow affected areas would be restored at the earliest.

He was responding to Senator Siraj ul Haq who earlier told the house that electricity supplies were disrupted, roads were blocked and medicines were not available in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir due to severe snowfall.

The minister said the issue of severe snowfall was raised in the National Assembly and Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of it.

He said the Prime Minister issued direction to the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to extend assistance in affected areas, adding that he would take up the issue of disruption of electricity supply in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir with the Minister for Power Omar Ayub.

He said he would brief the Senators about the activities carried out by national and provincial disaster management authorities.

Later, while taking up matters of public importance, the Senators expressed concern over the recent statement of the United States senior diplomat Alice Wells about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz informed the house that CPEC loans were only 5-6 percent of Pakistan's total loan portfolio.

China came to the assistance of Pakistan when the country needed it the most, he said adding friendship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

He said Pakistan valued its friendship with China which had hugely invested in Pakistan.

Shibli said China supported Pakistan on issue of Financial Action Task Force (FaTF) at the time when some other countries were exploiting the weaknesses of the country.

He said Prime Minister and Foreign Minister would come to the House and inform the members about the current foreign policy.

Shibli said a Senate committee should investigate the matter of artificial flour crisis created by some vested interests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Snow Electricity China CPEC Alice United States Chitral Dir Financial Action Task Force Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.