UrduPoint.com

Electricity Supply To Upper Chitral From Feb 1st: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Electricity supply to Upper Chitral from Feb 1st: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy and Power Khurram Dastagir on Sunday said that on the directives and special interest of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the electricity supply to Upper Chitral would be started from February 1st.

Addressing a press conference here at the Governor House, he said that on the directives of the Prime Minister, he especially came to Peshawar to meet with a delegation of Upper Chitral and to listen to their problems.

He said that like Lower Chitral, the electricity to Upper Chitral would be ensured on a priority basis, adding that an agreement to the elders of Upper Chitral has been signed at the Governor House in which the Governor has been included as guarantor.

He said the elders of Upper Chitral informed the Prime Minister about their issues and problems related to the inadequate supply of electricity.

The minister said that a report for payment of outstanding dues would be prepared within a month and an increase in electricity bills for the people of Upper Chitral would be decthe ided after supply of electricity to the area.

He further said that the federal government would fulfill its promise of electricity supply to Upper Chitral and assured that if the bills are paid regularly the power supply would further be improved.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Prime Minister Governor Electricity Chitral February Sunday From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

3 hours ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

4 hours ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

6 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.