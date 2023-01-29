Electricity supply to Upper Chitral from Feb 1st: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy and Power Khurram Dastagir on Sunday said that on the directives and special interest of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the electricity supply to Upper Chitral would be started from February 1st.

Addressing a press conference here at the Governor House, he said that on the directives of the Prime Minister, he especially came to Peshawar to meet with a delegation of Upper Chitral and to listen to their problems.

He said that like Lower Chitral, the electricity to Upper Chitral would be ensured on a priority basis, adding that an agreement to the elders of Upper Chitral has been signed at the Governor House in which the Governor has been included as guarantor.

He said the elders of Upper Chitral informed the Prime Minister about their issues and problems related to the inadequate supply of electricity.

The minister said that a report for payment of outstanding dues would be prepared within a month and an increase in electricity bills for the people of Upper Chitral would be decthe ided after supply of electricity to the area.

He further said that the federal government would fulfill its promise of electricity supply to Upper Chitral and assured that if the bills are paid regularly the power supply would further be improved.