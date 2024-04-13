Electricity Suspended From 128 Feeders Across MEPCO Region After Rain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Electricity was suspended at 128 different feeders across the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) region following heavy winds and continuous rain.
According to official sources, the affected areas included Multan, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal and Rahim Yar Khan.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO, Rana Muhammad Ayub has ordered the operational officials and staff to remain alert and issued orders to restore electricity from affected feeders as the rain stopped.
The line staff was directed to use T&P and follow safety SOPs to avert any untoward incident.
The MEPCO consumers and the public appealed to stay away from the power installations during rain.
