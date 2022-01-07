UrduPoint.com

Electricity Suspended From 80 Feeders Across MEPCO Region After Rain

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 11:35 AM

Electricity suspended from 80 feeders across MEPCO region after rain

Electricity suspended at 80 different feeders across Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) region following continuous rain

MULTAN, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Electricity suspended at 80 different feeders across Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) region following continuous rain.

According to official sources, the affected areas included Multan, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO, Mahar Allah Yar has ordered the operational officials to restore electricity and start restoration activities as rain stopped.

The line staff was directed to use T&P and follow safety SOPs to avert any untoward incident.

He also directed the power distribution centre to monitor the electricity supply.

