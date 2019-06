Various localities in city faced power outages after 132-kV grid station at Chinot Road developed some technical fault on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Various localities in city faced power outages after 132-kV grid station at Chinot Road developed some technical fault on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Fesco told APP that electricity supply was suspended from Sargodha Road, Muslim Town, Lasani Pulli, Madina University and other areas.

The Fesco teams and engineers were making efforts to remove the fault, he added.