Electricity System In Pakistan Is Rusty: Awais Laghari

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari on Friday told the Upper House that entire electricity system in Pakistan was rusty which needs complete overhauling.

Responding to calling attention notice of Senator Falak Naz about excessive and un-announced load shedding of electricity in Upper and Lower Chitral causing problems for the residents of these areas, the minister said that the complete system would restore in two weeks time.

He said Golan Gol Hydro power project produces 108 megawatt electricity but due to some technical issue it stopped power generation.

The other option to restore electricity was to provide electricity from national grid through PESCO but the line constructed and managed by WAPDA was also faulted which caused problem however the teams are working on war footings for complete restoration of electricity in Chitral, he said.

He also apologized over the in-efficiency of employees and said that unless the entire system would not be overhauled, there would be no change in the system.

Our actions are yielding good results and we are working on war footings to provide electricity to the people of Chitral, the minster said.

Chairman Senate Seyd Yousaf Raza Gillani also assured the Senator that the issue would be taken up when the Ministry will come to brief the Committee of the whole of Senate on power crises.

