Electricity System In Pakistan Is Rusty: Awais Laghari
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari on Friday told the Upper House that entire electricity system in Pakistan was rusty which needs complete overhauling.
Responding to calling attention notice of Senator Falak Naz about excessive and un-announced load shedding of electricity in Upper and Lower Chitral causing problems for the residents of these areas, the minister said that the complete system would restore in two weeks time.
He said Golan Gol Hydro power project produces 108 megawatt electricity but due to some technical issue it stopped power generation.
The other option to restore electricity was to provide electricity from national grid through PESCO but the line constructed and managed by WAPDA was also faulted which caused problem however the teams are working on war footings for complete restoration of electricity in Chitral, he said.
He also apologized over the in-efficiency of employees and said that unless the entire system would not be overhauled, there would be no change in the system.
Our actions are yielding good results and we are working on war footings to provide electricity to the people of Chitral, the minster said.
Chairman Senate Seyd Yousaf Raza Gillani also assured the Senator that the issue would be taken up when the Ministry will come to brief the Committee of the whole of Senate on power crises.
Recent Stories
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Respect to people in service delivery carried paramount importance: Gen (r) Mumtaz Gul4 seconds ago
-
PPP reaffirms commitment to democracy, rights of people9 seconds ago
-
Step afoot to improves Quaid-e-Azam Public Library: DC Ziarat20 minutes ago
-
May-9 cases: ATC asks Adiala jail to ensure PTI founder attendance through video-link20 minutes ago
-
CM Murad orders strengthening provisional narcotics wing to control drug menace20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner holds open court20 minutes ago
-
SABS to organize int'l arts symposium in August20 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister calls for unity during Muharram30 minutes ago
-
Traffic awareness seminar held30 minutes ago
-
IHC summons official on banning Fawad's travel40 minutes ago
-
Thousands receive medical facilities from field hospitals: Kh Salman40 minutes ago
-
President Zardari congratulates Keir Starmer on victory in UK election40 minutes ago