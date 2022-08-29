UrduPoint.com

Electricity, Telephone Services To Be Restored Soon In KPK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Electricity, telephone services to be restored soon in KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications, Maulana Asad Mehmood on Sunday called Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan and Chairman PTA and discussed about restoring the electricity and telephone services in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The electricity and telephone services were severely affected in Tank, D.I Khan and other districts due to recent heavy rains and floods. Minister for Power and the PTA chief assured Maulana Asad that the services would be restored soon, said a press release.

Furthermore, on the direction of Maulana Asad Mehmood, Federal Secretary Communications/Chairman National Highway Authority Capt. (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha met with Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and informed him about the restoration of national highways, affected by floods in the province.

Balochistan National Highway M8 and N-65 are closed due to flood.

Balochistan National Highway N-140 is closed for traffic at three different places, while M-8 Khuzdar, Quba Saeed Khan section is also closed for traffic. Dera Allah Yar Highway N-65 was also affected due to bridge collapse.

Army Engineers have started survey to install bailey type bridge on N-65 and it will be fully opened for traffic till Tuesday. According to the information received here, all national highways of North and South Punjab have been opened for all types of traffic. Similarly, traffic is flowing on all the national highways of Sindh.

The national highway N-35 and S-1 of Gilgit-Baltistan are opened for all types of traffic. The NHA is also performing its duty on roads adjacent to national highways. Chairman NHA is in constant contact with all the field officers.

Minister of Communications has appreciated the performance of NHA for its excellent work under the difficult conditions.

