Electricity theft; 2457 arrested, Rs.348.5 mln recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) During the operations taken so far to prevent electricity theft, as many as 3658 cases had been registered across the division out of which 2457 accused had been arrested.

In addition, Rs 348.5 million has also been recovered so far this was briefed by the IESCO officials during a meeting on the power theft issue. Presided by Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Amir Khattak at his office , the meeting was attended by Chief Engineer IESCO Ghulam Rasool, Additional Director Hammad Haseeb, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, IESCO officials, other relevant officers of Special Branch and Police, besides Deputy Commissioner and DPO Attock, Jhelum, Murree and Chakwal, through video link.

It was briefed that according to the consumer profile, there were 3,445,344 domestic consumers, 506,950 commercial and 18,698 industrial consumers in the division.

The meeting was apprised that the district administration, police and IESCO officers and officials were jointly conducting crackdown against electricity theft.

A report on the action taken against electricity thieves in each district and the collection of fines and arrears was also presented in the meeting.

The commissioner underlined the need for more stringent measures against the elements involved in power theft, to protect the national exchequer from loss. He directed that continuous monitoring against electricity thieves was necessary and there should be no laxity in registering cases against such law-breaking elements.

Engineer Amir Khattak said that people are facing load shedding and overcharging due to the power theft. He issued instructions to all concerned officers to intensify action against power thieves and defaulters and ensure 100 percent recovery in all districts.

"Action should be taken on a priority basis against the culprits and defaulters, and disconnect the electricity connections such elements immediately. The Commissioner further directed to compile a record of FIRs against power thieves. He said that individual recovery should be made from electricity thieves and not to impose fine on entire areas or villages.