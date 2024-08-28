Electricity Theft; police arrested 3 in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) surveillance team apprehended three individuals for stealing electricity in the Nowshera Virkan area, on Wednesday.

According to reports, the GEPCO team discovered that Mohammad Javed from Jagwal, Abdul Ghaffar from Gage and Muhammad Mohind from Mouz Chak Donichand were illegally tapping into main power lines by installing direct coils.

The local police have formally registered cases against the accused.

