Electricity thieves allegedly torture Mepco team in DG Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company-MEPCO's Ghazi Sub-Division team in DG Khan faced violence during an operation against electricity theft.

Thieves threatened the team and attempted to set their official vehicle on fire.

According to Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Ghazi Sub-Division, Shahbaz Ahmed, the team, including Line Superintendent Muhammad Younis, and linemen Qamaruddin, Nadeem Akhtar, and Ghulam Rasool, visited Basti Mundiyani in Mouza Bela for inspection. They allegedly found a tube well, meter account number 29-15223-0485208, being used illegally by Muhammad Ibrahim, who had bypassed the meter.

When the team recorded video evidence, Ibrahim and 20-25 unidentified people allegedly attacked them. They snatched mobile phones, restrained the team, and tried to set the official vehicle (DGL-8183) on fire while driver Ghulam Fareed was inside. The driver escaped safely.

Local residents later intervened and rescued the team. A case has been registered at Saddar Police Station on SDO Shahbaz Ahmed’s complaint.