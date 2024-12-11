Electricity Thieves Allegedly Torture Mepco Team In DG Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company-MEPCO's Ghazi Sub-Division team in DG Khan faced violence during an operation against electricity theft.
Thieves threatened the team and attempted to set their official vehicle on fire.
According to Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Ghazi Sub-Division, Shahbaz Ahmed, the team, including Line Superintendent Muhammad Younis, and linemen Qamaruddin, Nadeem Akhtar, and Ghulam Rasool, visited Basti Mundiyani in Mouza Bela for inspection. They allegedly found a tube well, meter account number 29-15223-0485208, being used illegally by Muhammad Ibrahim, who had bypassed the meter.
When the team recorded video evidence, Ibrahim and 20-25 unidentified people allegedly attacked them. They snatched mobile phones, restrained the team, and tried to set the official vehicle (DGL-8183) on fire while driver Ghulam Fareed was inside. The driver escaped safely.
Local residents later intervened and rescued the team. A case has been registered at Saddar Police Station on SDO Shahbaz Ahmed’s complaint.
Recent Stories
LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab
Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India
JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers
George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..
WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja1 minute ago
-
DPO Dera administers oath to newly appointed DRC members2 minutes ago
-
PTI leader Afzal Marwat apologizes to DIG operations2 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Abbottabad firing2 minutes ago
-
Redressal of public grievances top priority: DIG Raza2 minutes ago
-
LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Patwari held for taking bribe11 minutes ago
-
May 9 perpetrators now propagating fake narrative over Nov 26 protest: Tarar12 minutes ago
-
PPP always made efforts for youth's rights and welfare of students: Faisal Kundi12 minutes ago
-
State Life Health Card initiative, a groundbreaking project in Pakistan: Shoaib Javed12 minutes ago
-
PPP always made efforts for youth's rights and welfare of students: Faisal Kundi12 minutes ago
-
JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in Jinnah House attack ..19 minutes ago