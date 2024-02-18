Open Menu

Electricity Thieves Attack WAPDA Team During Removal Of Illegal Connection In Mansehra

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A team of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Mansehra was attacked by the residents of Mohallah Wazirabad an area of Lari Adda police station on Sunday while checking electricity theft.

According to details, Saifullah along with his sons and accomplices launched an assault on the WAPDA team after they attempted to remove illegal connections. The attack resulted in injuries to several WAPDA team members including XEN Rashid Ahmed Qureshi and Khaki Sub Division Officer (SDO) Danish Khalil.

In response to the incident, an FIR has been lodged, and Saifullah has been apprehended with warrants issued for the arrest of other suspects involved.

WAPDA employees have called for swift justice in light of the attack.

