UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electricity To Be Effected On Dec 26 Due To Repair Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:53 PM

Electricity to be effected on Dec 26 due to repair work

PESCO authorities here Tuesday notified power shutdown for December 26 due to necessary maintenance and repair work on different grid stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :PESCO authorities here Tuesday notified power shutdown for December 26 due to necessary maintenance and repair work on different grid stations.

In a press release, power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on December 26 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Landi Arbab 1, 3, Pishtakhara, Bara, Dehbahadur, New Dehbahadar, Swati Gate, Dora Road and Sheikh Muhammadi feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV New Wah Transmission Line on December 26 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of feeders connected with 66KV Haripur and Havellian Grid would face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KVKhwaza Khela Grid Station on December 26 from 10:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Drush Khela, Charbagh, Shine, Matta, Express Charbagh, Khwaza Khela, Shangla, Express Shawar, Shawar and Bedara feeders would face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Haripur Shangla Khwaza Khela Charbagh December From PESCO

Recent Stories

Federal govt announces 15 per cent cut in prices o ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Paralympic Committee Ready to Join RUSADA- ..

57 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Necessary to Probe Beating of Journal ..

58 seconds ago

Xinjiang enjoys social stability, economic develop ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs discusses more cooperation in govern ..

16 minutes ago

Ring In a Loud New Year with the HUAWEI Y9 Family

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.