Electricity to be effected on Dec 26 due to repair work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :PESCO authorities here Tuesday notified power shutdown for December 26 due to necessary maintenance and repair work on different grid stations.

In a press release, power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on December 26 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Landi Arbab 1, 3, Pishtakhara, Bara, Dehbahadur, New Dehbahadar, Swati Gate, Dora Road and Sheikh Muhammadi feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV New Wah Transmission Line on December 26 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of feeders connected with 66KV Haripur and Havellian Grid would face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KVKhwaza Khela Grid Station on December 26 from 10:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Drush Khela, Charbagh, Shine, Matta, Express Charbagh, Khwaza Khela, Shangla, Express Shawar, Shawar and Bedara feeders would face inconveniences.