Electricity to remain shut in last week of Feb

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified power shutdown for different areas of the province due to maintenance work on transmission lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified power shutdown for different areas of the province due to maintenance work on transmission lines.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station on February 27 and 29 from 08:00am to 06:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132KV Jamrud-Hayatabad Transmission Line and 11KV Mohmand Steel, Northen Boltiling, Express-IV feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on February 26 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Landi Arbab 1,2,3, New Kohat Road, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, Sheikh Muhammadi, Bana Mari, Peshtakhara, Bara, Industrial, PAF Express, Wazir Bagh, Old Deh Bahadar, New Deh Bahadar, Murshid Abad, Abaseen, Civil Quarters, Sunehri Masjid feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on February 25 and 29 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Urmer-II, New Hazar Khani, Pahndoo Baba, Ring Road-II, Surizai, Yakatooth and Chairman Daftar feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar City Grid Station on from 25 and 29 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Urmer, Baghbanan, Chamkani, Chughal Pura feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar City-Taru Jabba Transmission Line on February 25 from 09:00am 03:00pm, resultantly during this period additional load management would be carried out on 11KV feeders emanating from 132 KV grid.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Kholian Bala Grid Station on February 25, 27 and 29 from 09:30am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV City Havellian, Town, Kokal, Industrial-II, Baldher-II feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Haripur Grid Station on February 25, 26, 27 and 29 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV New Khan Pur, Baldher, TNT, NRTC and Mirpur feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Parova-Noor Ahmad Wali transmission line on February 25 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly during this period additional load management would be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV D.I.Khan grid.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132KV Haripur Havellian transmission line on February 25 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly during this period additional load management would be carried out on 11KV feeders emanating from 132KV Abbottabad, AMC, Nathiagali and Havellian grid.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Oghi Grid Station on February 25 from 09:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Darband and Auxiliary feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Oghi Battal transmission line on February 25 from 01:00pm to 05:00pm, resultantly during this period additional load management would be carried out on 11KV feeders emanating from 132KV Battal, Khairabad, Batagram, Jabbar and DHQ grid.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Muzaffarabad Rampura transmission line on February 25 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly during this period additional load management would be carried out on 11KV feeders emanating from 132KV Mansehra, Balakot, Muzafarabad, Noseri, Hattian, Rampura grid.