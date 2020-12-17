Electricity wire fall; one Injured in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A person has received burn injuries after receiving an electric shock when a high voltage wire fell on a dumper on range road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :A person has received burn injuries after receiving an electric shock when a high voltage wire fell on a dumper on range road.

According to Rescue 1122 , the truck was on its way when a high voltage wire fell on the dumper near Shaley Valley Chowk after disconnecting from a nearby panel and caught fire.

Rescue teams has rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze while provided medical treatment to the victim.