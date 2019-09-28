UrduPoint.com
Electricity Wires Fall; Five Injured In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 03:01 PM

Electricity wires fall; five injured in Faisalabad

Five people received burn injuries when high voltage electricity wires fell upon them, in the area of Sitiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Five people received burn injuries when high voltage electricity wires fell upon them, in the area of Sitiana police station.

Police said on Saturday the incident took place near Chak No.

32-GB Adda, where high voltage electricity wires broke due to sparking on Friday night.

As a result, Muhammad Imran, Nadeem, Tariq, Ameen and another received electric shocks and injured.

The victims were rushed to hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

