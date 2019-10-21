UrduPoint.com
Electricity Wires From Five Poles Stolen

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:49 PM

Electricity wires from five poles stolen

Unidentified thieves have stolen electricity wires from five electric poles during night hours in the area Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) -: Unidentified thieves have stolen electricity wires from five electric poles during night hours in the area Lundianwala police station.

Police spokesman said today that unknown pilferers took advantage of night and removed electricity wires from five electric poles installed near chak no.

642-GB from Taj Rice Mills to Bucheki Patrolling Post.The wires were installed for 66000-KV voltage current and due to their pilferage a number of villages and localities faced darkness.

The police started investigation by registering case but no clue of the culprits was traced out so far.

