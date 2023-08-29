Open Menu

Electricity Worth Rs184.4 Million In 7 Months In FESCO Region

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Electricity worth Rs.184.4 million was stolen in the FESCO region in the last seven months.

The FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that 5.733 million units of electricity was stolen during the first seven months of the current year. "Electricity worth Rs.67.4 million was stolen from Faisalabad second circle whereas power worth Rs.51.8 million was pilfered in Jhang Circle. Similarly, electricity worth Rs.26.1 million was stolen from Sargodha circle, electricity worth Rs.25.5 million from Mianwali circle and worth Rs.13.6 million from Faisalabad first circle," he added.

He said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed had taken strict notice when the Customer Services & Commercial Department presented its report.

He directed to immediately activate intelligence teams and task forces to curb power pilferage. Hence, FESCO teams were activated with a clear-cut task to take action against power thieves by paying surprise visits even in far-flung rural areas during night hours for complete eradication of electricity theft from the region.

Power theft is a national crime which not only inflicts colossal losses to the company but also creates numerous problems in providing an uninterrupted power supply and quality service to consumers, he added.

