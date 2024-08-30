Electricity’s Demand Continuously Decreasing: Senate Body Told
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 10:23 PM
Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Waseem Mukhtar on Friday apprised the Senate Standing Committee on Power Division that demand of electricity was continuously deceasing
The Committee which met with Mohsin Aziz in the Chair raised concerns about the current state of the power sector and regulatory practices in the country.
The Chairman told that the authority did not intend to add more capacity to the grid.
The Committee members challenged NEPRA’s independence and tariff decisions. Senator Shibli Faraz questioned NEPRA’s recent tariff adjustments. He inquired whether NEPRA increased electricity costs by three rupees instead of the anticipated five.
Faraz demanded transparency regarding the increase in electricity prices over the past two years and urged the provision of detailed reports on power projects nationwide.
Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awias Ahmad Leghari highlighted ongoing efforts to review and revise Independent Power Producers (IPPs) agreements, including those related to the Diamer Bhasha Dam.
He warned that the cost of hydroelectricity from the Diamir Bhasha Dam would be high, stressing, "Diamer Bhasha Dam will increase electricity prices."
Furthermore, the Committee also commented on the Task Force to scrutinize IPPs, a task force has been established to closely examine IPPs, following recommendations from the Muhammad Ali Report.
This report suggests a detailed study, including heat audits, though the focus has shifted towards arbitration rather than direct audits. Additionally the committee debated load shedding and project costs.
The minister also discussed the implications of load shedding and questioned the need for 1875 MW capacity if load shedding persists.
Mohsin Aziz raised concerns about the high cost of wind projects in Pakistan compared to international standards, urging a reassessment of why local projects are significantly more expensive.
Overall, the committee's meeting underscored critical issues facing Pakistan's energy sector, from regulatory challenges to escalating costs and project evaluations.
