Electrification commitment being fulfilled: Amjad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali has said that the commitment of the electrification of the Union Council Pardai, Swat was being fulfilled.

The project including the installation of new transformers and electric poles would cost Rs.6 million.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a power supply project to the Union Council Pardai, Swat on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that he is happy over the positive public feedback on the uninterrupted and full-voltage electric supply to Shamozai, Koz Aba Khel, Dadhra and other adjacent localities.

He said that in the current era electricity is the top need of the general public. But, the people would be fully benefited when it was supplied with full voltage.

The provincial minister said that in the past, low-voltage was the biggest problem, but the incumbent provincial government installed three feeders for the immediate resolution of the problem and people of the far-flung areas were benefiting from it.