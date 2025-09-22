'Electro Green Bus' Revolutionary Step: Zulfiqar Bhatti
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary MNA Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti has said that the party is actively
fulfilling its promises to people of Sargodha, citing the launch of a new electric bus service
between Sargodha, Sillanwali, and 46 Adda.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 'Electro Green Bus service, Dr Bhatti emphasized
that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is committed to delivering on its pledges within
the promised timeframe, adding that Pakistan's progress is strongly linked to the party’s
development agenda.
He said the inclusion of Sillanwali and 46 Adda in such forward-looking initiatives marks the
beginning of a new era for the region, which he predicted will soon emerge as the most developed
tehsil in the district.
During the event, a large crowd gathered to witness the launch, and Dr. Bhatti personally boarded one of the electric buses to demonstrate the affordable and environmentally friendly transport option,
calling it unmatched in cost-effectiveness worldwide.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown launched against profiteers in Tank49 seconds ago
-
'Electro Green Bus' revolutionary step: Zulfiqar Bhatti51 seconds ago
-
Minister inaugurates renovated LG Board Complex11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 227 emergencies last week11 minutes ago
-
Dacoity cases drop by 67% in Faisalabad: CPO11 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain addresse ..18 minutes ago
-
Progress on district service delivery targets reviewed21 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 200-kg of rotten meat21 minutes ago
-
23rd relief flight to Gaza departs from Lahore with 100 tons of aid21 minutes ago
-
Two killed in one-wheeling accident on Lahore’s Canal Road31 minutes ago
-
Renovated cardiology ward inaugurated at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad31 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign continues in Sarai Alamgir31 minutes ago