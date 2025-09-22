Open Menu

'Electro Green Bus' Revolutionary Step: Zulfiqar Bhatti

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM

'Electro Green Bus' revolutionary step: Zulfiqar Bhatti

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary MNA Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti has said that the party is actively

fulfilling its promises to people of Sargodha, citing the launch of a new electric bus service

between Sargodha, Sillanwali, and 46 Adda.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 'Electro Green Bus service, Dr Bhatti emphasized

that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is committed to delivering on its pledges within

the promised timeframe, adding that Pakistan's progress is strongly linked to the party’s

development agenda.

He said the inclusion of Sillanwali and 46 Adda in such forward-looking initiatives marks the

beginning of a new era for the region, which he predicted will soon emerge as the most developed

tehsil in the district.

During the event, a large crowd gathered to witness the launch, and Dr. Bhatti personally boarded one of the electric buses to demonstrate the affordable and environmentally friendly transport option,

calling it unmatched in cost-effectiveness worldwide.

