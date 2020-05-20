Electrocution claims one life in Kamalia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :One was electrocuted while fixing a penaflix on an electric pole near chowk Hassan Khan in Kamalia on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the ill-fatted incident occurred when the man was trying to tie the penaflix with the electric pole,a private news channel reported.

Deceased was identified as Nasir Khan and worked in a municipal authority,they said.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem,later was handed over to the bereaved family,they further mentioned.