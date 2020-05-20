UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electrocution Claims One Life In Kamalia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:30 AM

Electrocution claims one life in Kamalia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :One was electrocuted while fixing a penaflix on an electric pole near chowk Hassan Khan in Kamalia on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the ill-fatted incident occurred when the man was trying to tie the penaflix with the electric pole,a private news channel reported.

Deceased was identified as Nasir Khan and worked in a municipal authority,they said.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem,later was handed over to the bereaved family,they further mentioned.

Related Topics

Man Nasir Kamalia Family

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 May 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

9 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

9 hours ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.