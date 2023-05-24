Electrocution claims one life in Mastung

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A man died due to electrocution in Khada Kocha area of Mastung distraction on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Allah Din resident of Tehsil Lehri area of Sibi was repairing electricity wire when he touched an open wire of electric and suffered electric shocks which caused his death on the spot.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.