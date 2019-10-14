UrduPoint.com
Electrocution Claims One Life In Pakpatan

Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:10 AM

Electrocution claims one life in Pakpatan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :A truck driver was killed as he received an electric shock near Chak Noor Muhammad in Pakpatan on Monday.

According to a rescue official the ill-fatted incident occurred as the truck driver unfortunately touched the electric transmission line while unloading the bricks from the truck, the victim lost his life on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The body was taken to a nearby hospital, later it was handed over to its relatives after the postmortem, he added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

