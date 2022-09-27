Electronic evidence effective resource to assist investigation in Pakistan: Country Rep UNODC

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Country Representative Dr Jeremy Milsom Tuesday said that the practical guide for requesting electronic evidence customized for Pakistan was immensely effective resource to assist investigations and prosecutors in any sort of terrorism activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Country Representative Dr Jeremy Milsom Tuesday said that the practical guide for requesting electronic evidence customized for Pakistan was immensely effective resource to assist investigations and prosecutors in any sort of terrorism activities.

Speaking at a workshop here he said, in majority cases of terrorism some sort of electronic evidences stored on the servers of the foreign internet service providers could prove where a crime was committed, disclose incriminating communication and determine the location of offenders.

Internet users have doubled in Pakistan during the last decade and this was trend still growing exponentially, said a UNODC press release. The workshop was organized by UNODC in collaboration with Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Director General Counter Terrorism Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Asim Ali Khan said that Pakistan was first country globally which customized this global practical guide for the practitioners and assured that the government was fully aware of challenges and developing effective policy to counter threats posed by misuse of cyber space.

National Coordinator of National Counter Terrorism Authority Muhammad Tahir Rai said in today's world criminals were exploiting the internet, social media and apps to advance their agendas.

He was confident about the guide that will provide practitioners with necessary method and skills to preserve and access the critical electronic evidence needed to prevent, investigating and bring to justice those who seek to undermine the rule of law.

Arianna Lepore Coordinator of the Global Initiative on Handling Electronic Evidence, Terrorism Prevention Branch, UNODC appreciated and acknowledged the commitment and efforts of Pakistani government in working closely with UNODC and becoming the first country in customizing the Practical Guide for Requesting Electronic Evidence across borders to ensure that it is consistent with national laws and criminal procedures.