Open Menu

Electronic Filing System Introduced In Govt Offices

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Electronic filing system introduced in govt offices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, South Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain, said that an electronic filing system has been introduced in government offices.

The initiative aims to promote paperless culture, ensuring efficiency, resource conservation, and enhanced transparency in official matters. Presiding over a meeting on the electronic filing system at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department in South Punjab, Multan, he emphasized the importance of timely implementation. He stated that the system will significantly improve work flow, reduce delays, and streamline administrative operations.

During the briefing, Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Muhammad Tahir provided a comprehensive update on the implementation process.

He highlighted that training sessions were being conducted for all relevant officials to familiarize them with the system.

Additionally, necessary equipment, including computers and related machinery was being provided to officers and their staff. To ensure seamless operation, uninterrupted high-speed internet connectivity is also being arranged.

The special secretary directed that the electronic filing system be made fully functional without delay and stressed the need to utilize all available resources to make the system smooth, efficient, and user-friendly.

Recent Stories

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

6 minutes ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

29 minutes ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

29 minutes ago
 Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions ..

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win

29 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Is ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’

36 minutes ago
 ‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN dec ..

‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..

36 minutes ago
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US El ..

DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..

2 hours ago
 National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 ..

National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..

2 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors me ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting

2 hours ago
 Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar A ..

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC B ..

TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan