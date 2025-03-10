Electronic filing system introduced in govt offices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, South Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain, said that an electronic filing system has been introduced in government offices.

The initiative aims to promote paperless culture, ensuring efficiency, resource conservation, and enhanced transparency in official matters. Presiding over a meeting on the electronic filing system at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department in South Punjab, Multan, he emphasized the importance of timely implementation. He stated that the system will significantly improve work flow, reduce delays, and streamline administrative operations.

During the briefing, Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Muhammad Tahir provided a comprehensive update on the implementation process.

He highlighted that training sessions were being conducted for all relevant officials to familiarize them with the system.

Additionally, necessary equipment, including computers and related machinery was being provided to officers and their staff. To ensure seamless operation, uninterrupted high-speed internet connectivity is also being arranged.

The special secretary directed that the electronic filing system be made fully functional without delay and stressed the need to utilize all available resources to make the system smooth, efficient, and user-friendly.