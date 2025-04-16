Open Menu

Electronic Leg Implanted Successfully In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Electronic leg implanted successfully in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) For the first time in country's medical history, an electronic leg had been implanted to a 34-year-old woman, who had come from Hyderabad (Sindh) to Hope Rehabilitation Society, a centre for the disabled persons.

According to a press release, issued here on Wednesday, the electronic leg is known as advance C-leg.

The electronic leg had been implanted to a woman whose leg was amputated 21 years ago due to cancer. After implantation of electronic leg, the woman had become capable of standing on her feet besides walking.

Hope Centre President Dr Kahlid Niazi said that electronic leg had been prepared with latest artificial technology and it would help the disabled persons in executing their daily routine.

He said that implantation of electronic limbs in Pakistan was a big success, adding that Hope was working in body rehabilitation sector for the last 35 years.

Dr Khalid Niazi shed light on characteristics of electronic C-leg, saying that the latest electronic leg would be controlled through mobile phone and it could be speed up gradually.

He said, "This leg protects the patient from falling whenever he faces stumbling and it covers five kilometres distance on daily basis." He said, "Battery life of the leg can give a backup of 20 hours."

This technology would help the disabled persons in making their lives independent and relying less on others, he said and added that successful implantation of latest leg would promote body rehabilitation in Pakistan.

