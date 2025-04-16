Electronic Leg Implanted Successfully In Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) For the first time in country's medical history, an electronic leg had been implanted to a 34-year-old woman, who had come from Hyderabad (Sindh) to Hope Rehabilitation Society, a centre for the disabled persons.
According to a press release, issued here on Wednesday, the electronic leg is known as advance C-leg.
The electronic leg had been implanted to a woman whose leg was amputated 21 years ago due to cancer. After implantation of electronic leg, the woman had become capable of standing on her feet besides walking.
Hope Centre President Dr Kahlid Niazi said that electronic leg had been prepared with latest artificial technology and it would help the disabled persons in executing their daily routine.
He said that implantation of electronic limbs in Pakistan was a big success, adding that Hope was working in body rehabilitation sector for the last 35 years.
Dr Khalid Niazi shed light on characteristics of electronic C-leg, saying that the latest electronic leg would be controlled through mobile phone and it could be speed up gradually.
He said, "This leg protects the patient from falling whenever he faces stumbling and it covers five kilometres distance on daily basis." He said, "Battery life of the leg can give a backup of 20 hours."
This technology would help the disabled persons in making their lives independent and relying less on others, he said and added that successful implantation of latest leg would promote body rehabilitation in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China
TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against terrorism in AI era
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman
China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz
E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones
Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cantt Public Library, serving the intellect since 18915 minutes ago
-
Electronic leg implanted successfully in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrest seven gamblers15 minutes ago
-
PM for transparency in construction of Islamabad's Jinnah Medical Complex project15 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar urges for concrete steps to improve education sector15 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests SRA terror suspect25 minutes ago
-
Animals vaccination process continues in Sargodha25 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects five more meters25 minutes ago
-
Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated at Alhamra from 18th25 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of intense heatwaves, wildfires, cyclones in summer forecast25 minutes ago
-
SEPCO declared emergency for recovery & electricity thefts till June35 minutes ago
-
Five held with 5.5kg hashish35 minutes ago