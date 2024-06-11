Electronic media attracts upto $5bn investment in last decade: Economic Survey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The media industry in Pakistan has expanded quickly over the last decade, attracting a reported investment of upto $5 billion in the flourishing electronic media.

The said investment was reported in the Economic Survey 2023-24 unveiled by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday.

According to the Survey, the electronic media is now making a significant contribution to the development of broadcasting, infrastructure in the country’s major cities and the creation of numerous job opportunities for young people interested in a career in electronic media.

“A total of between US $ 4 and US $ 5 billion in US Dollars have reportedly been invested in Pakistan’s electronic media sector throughout the course of the years,” the survey noted.

More than 300,000 individuals in Pakistan are employed in journalism, management, and technical fields by the media industry.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) is mainly responsible for regulation and facilitation of establishment and operations of broadcast media (satellite tv & FM radio) and distribution services (Cable TV, DTH, IPTV, mobile TV, MMDS, etc.

) in Pakistan.

The authority plays a critical role in regulating private electronic media with an objective to improve the standards of information and entertainment and optimization of free flow of information.

Currently, there are over 140 Pakistani satellite TV stations and 35 channels with Landing Rights permission to broadcast in Pakistan.

In order to accommodate youth in various professions, new licensing of Direct-to-Home (DTH), satellite TV channels, FM radios, and teleport services would be helpful.

In this context, PEMRA issued 3 licenses for the introduction of DTH in Pakistan. “This enormous undertaking would assist Pakistani media gain momentum in terms of technology and jobs.”

Additionally, new licenses would bring between 2 to 3 billion dollars investment in Pakistan.

“This increase in investment would have a multiplier Impact on growing the work of media production companies, advertising agencies, and performing arts, as well as creating job prospects for trained media personnel and journalists.”