Electronic media club organize sports gala

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Sargodha Electronic Media Club organized a 'sports gala' here on Thursday in which various contests were held.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Malik Shakeel Skander, Divisional Chairman to Chief Minister Complaints cell Naveed Aslam warraich was chief guest on the occasion.

On the occasion, he said that sports activities played a vital role for the health of youth and such events must be held widely as well as regularly.

The chief guest gave prizes and certificates to the winners. Sportsmen from across the district participated in various events such as badminton, squash, athletics, kabaddi etc.

Chairman electronic media club, Nadeem khan, president Saif khan, Director Public Relations Shehzad Virk were also present on the occasion. A large number of people enjoyed the sports gala events.