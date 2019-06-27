Electronic Monitoring System activated for immediately resolving pilgrims' problems

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched an electronic monitoring system for swiftly addressing the complaints of intending pilgrims during the Hajj days.

According to an official of the Ministry, the system launched in 2013 with technical support of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has been improved and updated for Hajj 2019. It has an in-built mechanism of transferring yet to be resolved complaints to the next tier of management for taking appropriate measures. He said Hajj helpline has been activated for responding inquiries, complaints of pilgrims, besides developing android applications including Pak Hajj Moavin,' 'Pak Hajj Guide', mobile SMS service for dissemination of information. Likewise an on line complaint registration portal and android application for complaint registration have also been activated to facilitate pilgrims.

He said a daily situation report is generated for the information of senior management.

The monitoring and supervision mechanism for Hajj operation in Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been strengthened to check/review the performance of Government and Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) Schemes, in accordance with the contractual obligations.

In addition, proforma based feedback, will be obtained from pilgrims of both Government and Private Hajj Schemes at the time of their return to Pakistan. Further, the Hajj Group Organizers-Management Information System (HGO-MIS) would be updated and strengthened and more modules will be added in it on the basis of experience gained in Hajj 2018.

Likewise, the Ministry has activated a dedicated Hajj helpline to promptly resolve the grievances of intending pilgrims. An aggrieved pilgrim could register his complaint or seek any kind of information by contacting Universal Access Number (UAN) 042-111-725-425, 051-9205696; 051-9216980; 051-9216981 and 051-9216982.

This year over 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims would perform Hajj.

