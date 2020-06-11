UrduPoint.com
Electronic Traffic Challan Payment System Working Successfully: CTO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 01:47 AM

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Hamad Abid on Wednesday said that the electronic traffic challan payment system, designed for the convenience of citizens in view of coronavirus, was successfully operational

He said that about 80 percent of the citizens made payments through online electronic payment method, adding that during four days, 30,620 people were issued tickets for violation of traffic rules while 20,634 citizens submitted challans through online electronic payment.

After the online payment, the process of handing over the documents to the citizens on the spot was continued. He said that due to coronavirus' concerns, the people would no longer have to line up at banks.

People could also submit challan payments from Jazz Cash, MobiCash, EasyPay, OneLink and ATM, he added.

