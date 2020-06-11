Electronic traffic challan payment system working successfully: CTO

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Hamad Abid on Wednesday said that the electronic traffic challan payment system, designed for the convenience of citizens in view of coronavirus, was successfully operational

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Hamad Abid on Wednesday said that the electronic traffic challan payment system, designed for the convenience of citizens in view of coronavirus, was successfully operational.

He said that about 80 percent of the citizens made payments through online electronic payment method, adding that during four days, 30,620 people were issued tickets for violation of traffic rules while 20,634 citizens submitted challans through online electronic payment.

After the online payment, the process of handing over the documents to the citizens on the spot was continued. He said that due to coronavirus' concerns, the people would no longer have to line up at banks.

People could also submit challan payments from Jazz Cash, MobiCash, EasyPay, OneLink and ATM, he added.