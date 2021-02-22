UrduPoint.com
Electronic Voting Machine To Help Get Rid Of Election Rigging; Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the electronic voting machine developed by the National Institute of Electronics would help getting rid of elections rigging.

Briefing about the electronic voting machine here, he said that the machine had two parts. The first part will have election symbols while the second will be with the presiding officer.

Chaudhry Fawad said that only the presiding officer would be able to turn on the machine and voters would be able to cast their vote by clicking on any symbol through the machine.

He said clicking on the election symbol would be an electric vote cast.

"Not only electric vote casting can be done through the machine but also ballot paper can be printed", he said.

He said that the machine is also electric and can be used for casting votes on ballot papers.

The minister announced that the work on the electronic voting machine was in final stages and this machine would be shared with the National Database Registration Authority, National University of Science and Technology and COMSATS soon.

He said that the Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Institute of Electronics had done a great job by developing such a machine.

The machine has been developed as per directives of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan to ensure fair and transparent elections.

It is necessary to convert to the electronic voting system to avoid what happened in Daska and other places in the recent by-elections.

