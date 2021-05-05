UrduPoint.com
Electronic Voting Machines To Ensure Transparency In Election Process

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Electronic voting machines to ensure transparency in election process

Central leaders of various political parties on Wednesday termed the proposal of the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) as a right move for ensuring transparency in the election process

Central leaders of various political parties on Wednesday termed the proposal of the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) as a right move for ensuring transparency in the election process.

Appreciating the government's suggestion of using electronic voting machines, parliamentarians from different parties and political leaders said that the government and opposition should sit together to have a dialogue on electoral reforms.

Central leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aamir Mehmood Kiani said that the electoral reforms are the only solution to address the objections related to the rigging in the election.

He said, "We should talk on electoral reforms and electronic voting machines, which are the best options to avail for holding a free, fair, and transparent election." He said that all technical issues can be resolved in the use of electronic voting machines with the start of the dialogue process. He added country needs such technology to make rigging free elections in the country.

Khuraam Dastgir from Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) said that their party is ready to start talks on electoral reforms with the government. He said that it should be ensured to avoid delay in election results.

He said that after removing technical faults and objections from political parties, the use of electronic voting machines is possible in the country.

Sabir Qaimkhani, a parliamentarian from Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) said that although errors are expected in the use of Electronic voting machines, however with the dialogue process, concerning issues can be resolved.

Parliamentary leader Balochistan Awami Party Khalid Magsi said that it is high time to take such decisions to address the concerns of various political parties in the election process.

Ahmad Jawad from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that all political parties should support these efforts of the government to ensure transparency in the election process.

Member parliament PTI Sher Ali Arbab said that political consultation is necessary to start using electronic voting machines to hold transparent elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal cabinet had approved an ordinance for having election reforms to ensure transparency. The ordinance would enable the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to use electronic voting machines.

The government's electoral reforms consisted of four parts included the use of EVMs, introducing e-voting for overseas Pakistanis, biometric mechanism, and legislation.

