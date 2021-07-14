Electronic voting to be introduced in next elections for transparency: Babar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan on Wednesday said that incumbent government would introduce electronic voting system in the next general elections for transparency in results.

"We are going to install EVM in next week for experiment", he said while talking to a private television channel. Political parties had always raised reservations over old system of voting, Babar Awan said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to adopt modern technology for next elections so that free and fair results could be made possible, he added.

Commenting on voting rights to Overseas Pakistanis, he said Supreme Court had already given views for extending rights to expatriate Pakistanis during elections.

He said, the government is committed to provide voting rights to Overseas Pakistanis and in that regard, a bill has been forwarded to concerned forum for necessary procedure.

Replying to a question about accountability, he said the national accountability bureau has asked questions from Shahbaz Sharif to justify Rs.25 billion but Ex Punjab Chief Minister could not reply to the accountability bureau.

The accountability would continue without discrimination to eliminate corruption from the society, he said.