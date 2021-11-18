Electronic voting to ensure fair elections, end allegations of rigging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is committed to ensure electoral reforms in the country, strengthen democracy and put an end to the bickering and allegations of rigging after elections that not only mars the entire process but also undermines national development.

For the same purpose, the government supported the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 and put it on the agenda of 10th joint session of Parliament held on November 17, 2021.

It sought an amendment in section 94 (1) of the Elections Act, 2017 and got its approval of the parliament.

According to the amendment passed by the Parliament, the Commission shall, with the technical assistance of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), any other authority or agency, enable overseas Pakistanis, in prescribed manner, subject to secrecy and security, exercise their right to vote during general elections in Pakistan.

Moreover, the government also succeeded to amend section 103 to ensure use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMS).

According to the amendment passed by the Parliament, the Commission shall, with the technical assistance of any authority, or agency, procure and use in prescribed manner, subject to secrecy and security, stand-alone Electronic Voting Machines in general elections in Pakistan".

The purpose of these amendments is to meet the challenges of conducting an election through use of technology as EVMs can clearly assist election administrators and be easily adopted. It is to mention that the Elections Act 2017 was passed by the previous National Assembly on August 22, 2017.

At that time PTI members, during discussion on the bill, also demanded biometric identification of voters and right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.

A section 103 was incorporated in the Election Act, 2017 which asks for use of Electronic voting and biometric verification.

It states that Commission (ECP) may conduct pilot projects for utilization of electronic voting machines and biometric verification system in bye-elections.

Now, the PTI government asked for extension of EVMs and BVMs at broader level which was agreed by the present opposition in their previous tenures to be used in bye-elections.

Opposing use of EVMs was really astonishing in the joint session of Parliament as the opposition itself agreed in past to use it. Whatever final shape these machines take in the days ahead, the future of electronic voting has become imminent and would ensure a free and fair election.

In a good move, the government agreed to defer another bill – the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021 – and invited the opposition parties to give recommendations on it.

A former official of ECP while talking to APP said that the project of EVM was under-consideration in ECP for the last 15 years but could not be implemented due to the unwillingness of the previous governments.

Since he was serving in the ECP, a lot of work on EVM was done but could not be carried forward due to the lack of seriousness of the then government. He said that EVM is the best solution to curb the electoral fraud and irregularities.

Biometric logging of voters was very essential to verify their thumb impressions, and they can then move to the polling booth to cast vote by pressing a button on the electronic symbol, which he said would eliminate the chance of rigging and tempering of ballot paper and Form-45.

He said the EVM, would not only enable millions of Pakistanis abroad to vote in elections but modern technology will make the election process transparent.

