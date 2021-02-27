UrduPoint.com
Electronics Shop Gutted In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:03 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Electronics items of worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a shop situated at 5th-floor of Al-Khalil Centre, Hall Road, here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, on receiving information, ten emergency vehicles and 30 rescuers reached the spot and started rescue operation.

They succeeded to control the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

Cause behind the fire could not be ascertained yet, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

