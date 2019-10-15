UrduPoint.com
Electronics Shop Looted In Faisalabad

Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:51 PM

Electronics shop looted in Faisalabad

A woman dacoit along with two accomplices looted an electronics shop in a broad-day light, in the area of Mansoorabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) A woman dacoit along with two accomplices looted an electronics shop in a broad-day light, in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police said on Tuesday that three persons including a woman came to an electronics shop situated at Canal Road near Kashmir Bridge in the disguise of customers and demanded some electronic items.

In the meantime, the woman pulled out a gun and made the shopkeeper hostage and looted cash, mobile phones, LED, helmet, etc.

Police were investigating.

