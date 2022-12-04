Element who brought Pakistan to verge of collapse have exposed: Murtaza Abbassi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi here on Sunday said the upcoming era is that of PML-N and the faces of those who brought the country at the brink of destruction have been exposed. He expressed these views while talking to the media.

The minister further said that before the general elections, PML-N was working on its restructuring at the village council level, and respect for the sentiments of the workers in Muslim League-N was the policy of the leadership.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N was the name of an ideology, the workers who were standing with the Party in difficult times were the asset of the Party as no political party or force could succeed without workers.

Murtaza Abbassi said that the district leadership of Muslim League-N has always respected the sentiments of the workers and listened to their criticism positively. In the coming general elections, PML-N will win with a two-third majority, he added.

The minister said that in Abbottabad, a comprehensive campaign had been launched to organize and activate the Party at the village council level. The drama staged by Imran Khan has flopped and PML-N will prove its majority with landmark victory in district Abbottabad and other parts of the country, he expressed.