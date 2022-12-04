UrduPoint.com

Element Who Brought Pakistan To Verge Of Collapse Have Exposed: Murtaza Abbassi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Element who brought Pakistan to verge of collapse have exposed: Murtaza Abbassi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi here on Sunday said the upcoming era is that of PML-N and the faces of those who brought the country at the brink of destruction have been exposed. He expressed these views while talking to the media.

The minister further said that before the general elections, PML-N was working on its restructuring at the village council level, and respect for the sentiments of the workers in Muslim League-N was the policy of the leadership.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N was the name of an ideology, the workers who were standing with the Party in difficult times were the asset of the Party as no political party or force could succeed without workers.

Murtaza Abbassi said that the district leadership of Muslim League-N has always respected the sentiments of the workers and listened to their criticism positively. In the coming general elections, PML-N will win with a two-third majority, he added.

The minister said that in Abbottabad, a comprehensive campaign had been launched to organize and activate the Party at the village council level. The drama staged by Imran Khan has flopped and PML-N will prove its majority with landmark victory in district Abbottabad and other parts of the country, he expressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sunday Muslim Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

18 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

18 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

18 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.