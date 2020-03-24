Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) department extends holidays till April 5

Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended holidays till April 5, 2020, said a notification issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Elementary and Secondary education (E&SE) Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended holidays till April 5, 2020, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

The Education Department had ordered to remain closed all the schools till March 31 due to spread of Coronavirus in the country.