Elementary And Secondary Education (E&SE) Department Extends Holidays Till April 5

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:27 PM

Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) department extends holidays till April 5

Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended holidays till April 5, 2020, said a notification issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Elementary and Secondary education (E&SE) Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended holidays till April 5, 2020, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

The Education Department had ordered to remain closed all the schools till March 31 due to spread of Coronavirus in the country.

